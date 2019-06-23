LSU-Shreveport student Meagan Crews is the new Miss Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For Meagan Crews, it still hasn’t sunk in.
“It feels unreal. I woke up this morning and told my Mom I had to put my crown on. I stopped and said 'My crown on,” she told CBS affiliate KNOE on Sunday.
The Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival and former Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen 2014 is now Miss Louisiana 2019.
It’s a crowning achievement Crews has been working toward her entire life.
But it’s also a dream she almost gave up on.
The LSU-Shreveport marketing major took a year off to focus on another title.
“I sat (out) last year because I did serve as SGA president of my university over the last year,” Crews explained.
“Truthfully, when I took a step back last year, I didn’t think that I was going to come back. I felt like my life was leading me in a different direction.”
Instead, the time off gave her clarity.
“Being able to come back this year, I felt like I had a clear vision in mind of who I was as an individual and a leader.”
As of Sunday, that vision is a reality, one Crews is excited to live out.
“I am so excited about serving as the Leadership Empowerment Development Program ambassador. It’s with the Northwest Louisiana YWCA, though it is a national platform,” she said.
“So I’m excited to get to make sure that it’s implemented in all five of the YWCA locations in Louisiana and have that serve as a statewide platform within the Miss Louisiana organization.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.