Hot Sunday Afternoon, Storms Sunday Evening

This evening, a line of storms is expected to move in off of a disturbance to our northwest. This will bring in showers and storms, some could be strong and severe. The northwestern corner of the arklatex is in a slight risk, while the southern end is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Again, the timing so far looks to be later this evening and into early Monday morning. The main threats are damaging wind gusts, flooding, hail, and a tornado can’t be ruled out.