Hot Sunday Afternoon, Storms Sunday Evening

Good Sunday Morning! Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies around the arklatex with highs back in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel closer to 100 -105 degrees in some areas so remain cautious out in the heat.
This evening, a line of storms is expected to move in off of a disturbance to our northwest. This will bring in showers and storms, some could be strong and severe. The northwestern corner of the arklatex is in a slight risk, while the southern end is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Again, the timing so far looks to be later this evening and into early Monday morning. The main threats are damaging wind gusts, flooding, hail, and a tornado can’t be ruled out.
Monday we'll see showers and storms scattered throughout the day as well as Tuesday. This will keep temperatures slightly below average and in the upper 80s. By Wednesday, we should be back into a more typical summertime pattern with afternoon showers and storms possible daily.
Have a great day and stay weather aware!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
