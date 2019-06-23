Authorities arrest girlfriend of man accused of killing mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The investigation into the fatal shooting of a mail carrier has resulted in an unrelated arrest.
Authorities on Sunday afternoon arrested 32-year-old Leslie Clark, of Keithville, on one count each of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, booking records show.
She was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 4:15 p.m. the same day.
No bond has been set.
Authorities identified Clark as the girlfriend of 32-year-old Michael Gerred Gentry.
Gentry, of the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in Shreveport, is the suspect in the fatal shooting of mail carrier Antonio Williams on Saturday in Shreveport.
A search conducted in conjunction with the homicide investigation led to Clark’s arrest.
“Subject was found to have a glass pipe with suspected meth (methamphetamine) inside while a search warrant was being executed,” says the narrative on Clark’s booking record. “Subject was also found to have syringes with meth in it (sic).”
