Authorities arrest girlfriend of man accused of killing mail carrier

She faces drug charges arising from a search conducted as part of the homicide investigation

Investigators were back at the scene June 23 where 52-year-old postal carrier Antonio Williams was fatally shot while on the job June 22. Williams' family held a vigil June 23 for the father of eight and grandfather of 13. [Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12]
By Curtis Heyen | June 23, 2019 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 5:25 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The investigation into the fatal shooting of a mail carrier has resulted in an unrelated arrest.

Authorities on Sunday afternoon arrested 32-year-old Leslie Clark, of Keithville, on one count each of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, booking records show.

She was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 4:15 p.m. the same day.

No bond has been set.

Authorities identified Clark as the girlfriend of 32-year-old Michael Gerred Gentry.

Gentry, of the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in Shreveport, is the suspect in the fatal shooting of mail carrier Antonio Williams on Saturday in Shreveport.

A search conducted in conjunction with the homicide investigation led to Clark’s arrest.

“Subject was found to have a glass pipe with suspected meth (methamphetamine) inside while a search warrant was being executed,” says the narrative on Clark’s booking record. “Subject was also found to have syringes with meth in it (sic).”

