Heat Advisory until 7pm, plus Strong Storms possible Sunday

Good morning and happy Saturday! Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s around the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, we are again under a HEAT ADVISORY that starts at Noon and lasts until 7PM. This is because the humidity in place will have temperatures feeling anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Make sure to limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated, and watch for any signs of heat related illnesses. The chance for showers and storms remains on the low end but are possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will once again stay on the warm side in the upper 70s.