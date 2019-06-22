Heat Advisory until 7pm, plus Strong Storms possible Sunday

Good morning and happy Saturday! Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s around the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, we are again under a HEAT ADVISORY that starts at Noon and lasts until 7PM. This is because the humidity in place will have temperatures feeling anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Make sure to limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated, and watch for any signs of heat related illnesses. The chance for showers and storms remains on the low end but are possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will once again stay on the warm side in the upper 70s.
Sunday, highs will be in the low 90s with scattered wet weather possible in the afternoon. The weather story changes as a trough swings southward and ignites storms late Sunday night into Monday morning. Because of this, the SPC has most of the arklatex under a marginal risk for severe weather with areas in our northwestern corner under a slight risk. Some of these storms could be strong and produce gusty winds and small hail.
On Monday, these storms could linger in the morning. Highs will only be in the upper 80s showers and storms possible throughout the evening. On Tuesday, not much different from Monday afternoon, but by Wednesday, more humidity and heat surges back toward the arklatex.
Have a great weekend and stay cool and hydrated!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
