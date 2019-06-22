Former investigator of the year passes away on BAFB trail way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy Russell “Doc” Ross passed away on Friday, June 21.
Ross was exercising on Barksdale Air Force Base with his wife when he collapsed. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
BAFB officials are still investigating the death but preliminary investigation indicates he suffered a massive heart attack.
Ross was honored in 2007 as Investigator of the Year. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
