Tyler Police Department: Group of men cashing fake payroll checks across East Texas

From the Tyler Police Department
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Tyler Police Financial Crimes Unit would like to warn small businesses who cash payroll checks to be aware of a group of Hispanic males in the East Texas area including Tyler, which in January 2019 cashed fake payroll checks on accounts that did not issue the check. Lindale, Rusk and Marshall were also victimized.
Investigators have received several cases that have been reported where the suspects have cashed a payroll check from small companies, predominantly nurseries. The company name is legitimate and the checks were forged using the correct bank and check numbers. Further investigation shows they are using fraudulent identifications from other countries and are believed to be foreign nationals.
If you come in contact with any of these suspects or other foreign nationals attempting to cash a check from these businesses, please contact the company issuing the check to verify that it is genuine. If you feel that it is not, call 911. If you recognize any of these individuals please contact any law enforcement agency in your area with the information. We believe this group is working out of the Houston area.