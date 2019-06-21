SPD seeks identity of alleged carjacking suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an alleged carjacker, wanted a vehicle burglary on the 300 block of Clyde Fant on Sunday, June 16.
Police have released photos taken from a surveillance video of the suspect at the location.
Investigators ask that anyone with information on the identity of this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockmeup.org, or on their mobile app, P3Tips.
