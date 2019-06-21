Sha’Carri Richardson named a finalist for The Bowerman

The winner of The Bowerman will be announced on December 19, at the annual USTFCCCA coaches convention that will be held in Orlando, Fla. Richardson is the second woman in program history to become a finalist. Kimberlyn Duncan did in 2011 and 2012, in 2012 Duncan won The Bowerman after she won three NCAA titles, five SEC titles, and racked up five All-America honors during her junior season. Richardson is the just the second freshman in history of The Bowerman on the women’s side to be named a finalist along with Sydney McLaughlin (2018/Kentucky).