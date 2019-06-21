Sha’Carri Richardson named a finalist for The Bowerman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson has been named a finalist for The Bowerman. The Bowerman is the most coveted award in collegiate track and field. Richardson is one of the three finalists that has a chance to win it on the women’s side.
The winner of The Bowerman will be announced on December 19, at the annual USTFCCCA coaches convention that will be held in Orlando, Fla. Richardson is the second woman in program history to become a finalist. Kimberlyn Duncan did in 2011 and 2012, in 2012 Duncan won The Bowerman after she won three NCAA titles, five SEC titles, and racked up five All-America honors during her junior season. Richardson is the just the second freshman in history of The Bowerman on the women’s side to be named a finalist along with Sydney McLaughlin (2018/Kentucky).
The freshman for Dallas was unquestioned the best sprinter in the NCAA during the 2019 season that saw her set a slew of records. At the NCAA meet, Richardson set the collegiate record in the 100 meters, set two U20 world records (100 meter dash & 200 meter dash), and went on to score the most points of any athlete at the meet with 20 points between the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100 meter relay.
One the final day of the NCAA track and field season Richardson would go on to break Dawn Sowell’s collegiate 10.78 100 meter time that had stood untouched since 1989 en route to winning her first-career collegiate national title. The 10.75 was a collegiate record, U20 world record, the fifth fastest in American history, and the ninth fastest in world history. The win made her the third freshman in NCAA history to win the event alongside Angela Williams (1999/USC) and Ariana Washington (2016/Oregon); Richardson went a combined 10-0 in 100 meter races against collegians in 2019 including an unblemished 5-0 in finals to become the first freshman to finish the season undefeated against collegiate runners.
