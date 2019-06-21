33rd Annual ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ Festival kicks off in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -One of Shreveport’s biggest festivals is back this weekend for its 33rd year.
Friday, June 21st to Sunday, June 23rd you can bring your family out to the Let the Good Times Roll Festival taking place at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
The annual festival is put on by Rho Omega & Friends and will feature a variety of local and national artists, food, games and activities.
All proceeds will go towards the organization’s youth mentoring program, Omega Lamplighters.
The line up for this weekend includes:
Friday:
- Brandon Campbell (5:30 p.m to 6:45 p.m.)
- Uncle Wayne (7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m)
- Luziana Wil (7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m)
- P2K (7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)
- Keith Frank and the Solieau Zydeco Band (8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Crystal Thomas (9:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.)
- TK Soul (11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.)
Saturday:
- Next Generation Band (4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.)
- Echol Remix (6:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m)
- Carla Cooke (6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.)
- Soul Grooves (8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
- Azia & Kenny IKO (9:10 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.)
- Jon B (9:50 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.)
- Whodini (11:00 p.m.)
Sunday:
- Murf Brothers (3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
- Kim Lumzy (4:35 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.)
- Crystal Aikin (5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.)
- Front Cover (6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.)
- Jeter Jones (7:20 p..m to 8:35 p.m.)
- Tony Terry (8:45 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.)
- KeKe Wyatt (9:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.)
- Bun B (10:15 p.m. to 10:55 p.m.)
General admission tickets are no longer available online, but can be purchased each day at the gate. You can still purchase a weekend pass or VIP tickets online HERE.
