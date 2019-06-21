First Alert: Head advisory in effect today, possibly stormy this weekend

Happy Friday and first day of summer! As we’ve already felt, today will continue to be a hot one, which is why there is a heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m.. This weekend’s heat and humidity will stay in place with strong storms possible by Sunday night.
Summer Solstice is here with the heat. High temperatures today will top out around the low to mid 90s for the arklatex, but heat indices will exceed this and fall anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. With dangerous heat indices in place, it is critical that your time outside is limited and that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Rain chances for today are at 10 percent, but I wont rule out a pop up shower. Low tonight staying on the warm side in the upper 70s.
This weekend, the heat and humid weather will stick around for Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, highs will remain in the low 90s with a 20 percent chance for scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Lows on Saturday will drop to the mid 70s.
On Sunday, that is our better chance for showers and maybe a few strong storms. The storm prediction center issued an outlook that has most of the Arklatex under a marginal risk and our north western corner under a slight risk for severe weather. Main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. We’ll keep you updated on timing and outlooks as new information is available.
For the coming work week, showers and storms are possible for the beginning of the work week. Because of the potential wet weather and cloudy skies, that’ll limit temperatures to only climbing into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.
Have a great weekend and stay cool and hydrated!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
