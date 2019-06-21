First Alert: Head advisory in effect today, possibly stormy this weekend

Summer Solstice is here with the heat. High temperatures today will top out around the low to mid 90s for the arklatex, but heat indices will exceed this and fall anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. With dangerous heat indices in place, it is critical that your time outside is limited and that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Rain chances for today are at 10 percent, but I wont rule out a pop up shower. Low tonight staying on the warm side in the upper 70s.