FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat possible today

The heat and humidity are going to stick around for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s, but it's going to feel like it's above 100 degrees. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible in spots on Saturday. A few showers and storms will be possible. Sunday will be almost just as hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A few more showers and storms will be as we wrap up the weekend. Most of us will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging rain drops this weekend.