FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat possible today

Good morning! Summer officially begins today and it’s definitely going to feel like it. In fact, dangerous heat will be possible this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for the entire area. Max heat indices could top 105 degrees this afternoon. Make sure to beat the heat this afternoon by limiting your time outside, drinking plenty of water, wearing light weight and loose-fitting clothing.
This morning is warm and muggy. With temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, you're not going to need a light jacket this morning. Some clouds have returned to the ArkLaTex, but rain is not expected. No major widespread weather problems are expected this morning.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add about 5-10 degrees to the actual air temperature. Feels-like or heat index values will be well above 100 degrees this afternoon. Dangerous heat is possible, so try to limit your time outside this afternoon. The morning clouds will quickly break up as soon as the sun comes up. Expect a lot sunshine this afternoon. Even though it's not likely, a stray shower will be possible this afternoon, mainly across the southern half of the area.
This evening will be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures won’t drop below 90 degrees until after 7 or 8PM. Keep in mind, heat indices probably won’t drop below 100 degrees until after 7 p.m. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
The heat and humidity are going to stick around for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s, but it's going to feel like it's above 100 degrees. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible in spots on Saturday. A few showers and storms will be possible. Sunday will be almost just as hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A few more showers and storms will be as we wrap up the weekend. Most of us will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging rain drops this weekend.
Our rain chances will continue to increase early next week. Monday will feature our best chance of rain out of the next 7 days. Scattered wet weather will continue through the midweek, though. With more clouds and rain, the first half of next week probably won't be as hot. Highs will be only be in the mid to upper 80s.
