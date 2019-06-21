FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat possible Friday and strong storms Sunday night

Summer officially begins on Friday, and it’s definitely going to feel like it. In fact, dangerous heat will be possible Friday afternoon.
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for the entire area on Friday. Heat indices will likely range from 105-110 degrees Friday afternoon. Make sure to beat the heat by limiting your time outside, drinking plenty of water, and by wearing light weight and loose-fitting clothing. Also, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Unfortunately, many of us still don’t have power from the severe storms that hit the ArkLaTex earlier this week.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add about 10-15 degrees to the actual air temperature. Feels-like or heat index values will be well above 100 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures won’t drop below 90 degrees until after 8 p.m. and heat indices probably won’t drop below 100 degrees until after 7 p.m.
The heat and humidity are going to stick around for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s, but it’s going to feel like it’s above 100 degrees. More dangerous heat will be possible in spots on Saturday. A HEAT ADVISORY could be issued parts of the ArkLaTex on Saturday.
Rain will likely remain very limited on Friday and Saturday. The best chance of rain and storms on Saturday will be along and north of I-30. Rain and storm will start to pick up late Sunday into Sunday night. Scattered to widely scattered showers storms will continue into Monday morning. Here’s the very latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack.
There will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms late Sunday into Monday morning. On Sunday, there is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather across the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex late Sunday into Sunday night. The rest of the ArkLaTex will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. Overall, the threat of severe weather looks low, but some of stronger storms could produce strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat will likely remain very low.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s the forecast for the Let the Good Times Roll Festival in Shreveport and the Louisiana Peach Festival in Ruston.
