FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat possible Friday and strong storms Sunday night

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for the entire area on Friday. Heat indices will likely range from 105-110 degrees Friday afternoon. Make sure to beat the heat by limiting your time outside, drinking plenty of water, and by wearing light weight and loose-fitting clothing. Also, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Unfortunately, many of us still don’t have power from the severe storms that hit the ArkLaTex earlier this week.