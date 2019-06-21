Drivers grow frustrated with Louisiana inspection sticker quality

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The problem of inspection stickers peeling off car windshields is causing frustration among some Louisiana drivers.
“I don’t know if it’s the heat or the stickers aren’t made right,” Sug Jones says. “The stickers just peel off and it makes your car look ugly.”
According to our sister station KPLC, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain is advising people to bring faulty stickers back to any vehicle inspection station in the state for a free replacement.
The state is also allowing people to use clear packing tape to reattach the stickers to windshields. Duck tape is not allowed.
Bill Gardner, owner of the Kings Highway Exxon in Shreveport, is replacing faulty stickers that were inspected at his shop.
“We had an issue for the last couple of years with the inspection stickers peeling off the windshields," Gardner says. "The state has allowed us to replace the inspection stickers with no cost to the customer provided we were the station that inspected them previously.”
Gardner adds that the state will not reimburse his shop for the time it takes to reapply the sticker. He hopes the state will start adding better adhesive in the future.
