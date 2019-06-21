3-day United We Give blood drive off to a strong start

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From Texarkana to Shreveport and across Red River into Bossier City, the United We Give, United We Live blood drive got off to a strong start for the first of three days.
And LifeShare Blood Centers expects Friday to be even busier.
That’s good because blood shortages are far more grim than people might realize, said Philip Maxfield, of LifeShare.
“We want them to know that our area hospitals are rationing the blood supply that they get from us. It’s not a joke. It’s for real.”
An estimated 1 in 3 Americans will need blood in their lifetime, yet only 3 percent donate, according to government figures.
Texarkana blood donor Marie Rose told KSLA News 12 it all comes down to perspective.
"Just think about somebody in your family that might need blood and you want somebody to give them blood."
For many donors, it’s a very personal decision. Just ask Stan Lomzenski, a blood donor from Haughton.
“I first started a long time ago when my Mom had surgery and we had to replace some blood. And so I donated then. And ever since I’ve been donating blood.”
Donations are critical when you consider that 1 in 7 patients entering a hospital typically needs blood.
And yet this year, local donations are down by 20 percent so far.
Blood blood shortages affect daily patient care and treatment, Maxfield said.
"Leukemia patients won't get their transfusions that they require. You have some elective surgeries that people have been saving up for and waiting for and having to wait longer."
Bottom line: Lives are at risk and the call is going out for other donors to step forward over the next two days, KSLA News 12 is told.
The blood drive continues from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The donation sites are at:
- 1523 Doctors Drive in Bossier City;
- 8910 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport; and,
- 4020 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas
Click here to learn more about being a blood donor and when and where you can help if you cannot make it to this blood drive.
