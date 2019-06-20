United We Give, United We Live blood drive on now

(KSLA) - It's a perfect day to give blood!
The United We Give, United We Live blood drive is happening now in three locations in the ArkLaTex.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For those who would be able to donate on Saturday, hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sites where you can give blood today are:
- 8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- 1523 Doctors Drive, Bossier City
- 4020 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas
For more information, visit lifeshare.org.
