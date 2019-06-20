United We Give, United We Live blood drive on now

By KSLA Digital Team | June 20, 2019 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 8:31 AM

(KSLA) - It's a perfect day to give blood!

The United We Give, United We Live blood drive is happening now in three locations in the ArkLaTex.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For those who would be able to donate on Saturday, hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sites where you can give blood today are:

  • 8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
  • 1523 Doctors Drive, Bossier City
  • 4020 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas

For more information, visit lifeshare.org.

