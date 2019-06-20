Tornado-felled trees trap 2 women, children in house

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A storm trapped a woman, her mother and two children in their home Wednesday.
“I’m very grateful we’re alive and not severely injured because this could have been so much worse,” Britney Brown said.
A powerful EF-2 tornado struck the area Wednesday, rocking her home on Butler Hill Road in northern Bossier Parish.
“There was no sound, until all the sounds. It was just silent and then just crashing and wind and rain and thunder; and it was just a train coming through my house.”
In the home with Brown were her 10-month-old son, her 4-year-old daughter and her mother.
“All of a sudden, all I heard in the back of my head was God telling me to cover my daughter’s head.”
At least three towering trees then snapped and fell onto her small, recently remodeled one-story house.
“I wasn’t really concerned about myself. My mom was on the other end of the house trapped with my son on that side. And I was trapped with my 4-year-old in my bedroom in our bathroom. The roof was caving in, trees were coming through and water was pouring into my bathroom.”
Brown’s recently remodeled home became blanketed with a coat of splintered wood and insulation, shielding her young family from debris.
“An inch or a foot or a different direction in the wind could have changed our situation 100 percent.”
As she processes the destruction around her, Brown is thanking God for what can’t be replaced.
"God had us. There’s no other way, there’s no other place or way to explain it. God had us.
“We were surrounded by love and protection and just getting ourselves to safety.”
Across Red River in Caddo Parish, a teenager managed to get out of his bedroom moments before a tree came crashing down.
People in the Belcher area now are working to clean up their neighborhoods.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.