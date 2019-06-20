Thousands remain without power following Wednesday’s storms

Crews continue cleanup efforts
By KSLA Digital Team | June 20, 2019 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 6:51 AM

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Crews are working to clean up debris throughout the ArkLaTex on Thursday morning after a few strong storms tore through on Wednesday.

In Bossier Parish, sheriff’s deputies are going house-to-house on Butler Hill Road in the northern part of the parish.

Many trees and power lines are down in the roadways. Crews are having to walk long distances to check on residents.

Other areas impacted are along Old Plain Dealing Road to Highway 157 and from Highway 162 to 160.

Luckily, no injuries are reported at this time.

In Webster Parish, Sheriff Gary Sexton says that the parish was slammed by the weather overnight. He added that trees and power lines are down in the Evergreen community, located in the center of the parish between Springhill and Minden.

Reports have come in that there are trees on top of homes and damages have been reported in Minden.

Several major roads are shut down at this time and crews are setting up detours. Highway 159, Highway 371 and Highway 3008 are all being rerouted near the storm zone. Drivers are asked to be careful on side streets because in some cases, deputies haven’t been able to get around large trees.

As of 6 a.m., a total of 18,595 SWEPCO customers are without power. Below are the number of outages in some areas:

  • Shreveport area: 861
  • Bossier Parish: 4,439
  • Marshall: 1,351
  • Texarkana area: 1,929
  • Longview area: 3,606
  • Sabine area: 3,706

Crews are working to restore power to the affected areas.

