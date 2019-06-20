Storms are gone but the heat and humidity is sticking around

Good morning! The threat of severe weather has come to an end for the ArkLaTex. The storms that rolled through last night have moved east of the area. A stray shower and storm could still be possible this morning, widespread rain and storms is not expected. Temperature-wise, it’s mild. Most places are in the mid to upper 60s. No widespread major weather problems are expected this morning. However, watch out wet roads this morning.
We'll be tracking more heat and humidity than rain this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. A few places south of I-20 could top out in the upper 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity the will put feels like temperatures could top out near 105 degrees. This is borderline dangerous heat, so you don't want to over do it outside this afternoon. Even though it's not likely, a few downpours could develop this afternoon.
Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s this evening. It's going to be very warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
Summer officially begins on Friday and it's definitely going to feel like it outside. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Plus, there is going to be a fair amount of sizzling sunshine to go around. With all the heat and humidity, pop-up showers and storms will be possible in the heat of the day.
Overall, the first weekend of summer is going to be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon downpours will be possible on Saturday. The rain activity could be a little more scattered on Sunday, especially late in the day. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.
The start of next week will feature more clouds and rain. With the extra clouds and rain around, temperatures will only top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Have a great day and make sure to stay cool this afternoon!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
