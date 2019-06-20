Storms are gone but the heat and humidity is sticking around

We'll be tracking more heat and humidity than rain this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. A few places south of I-20 could top out in the upper 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity the will put feels like temperatures could top out near 105 degrees. This is borderline dangerous heat, so you don't want to over do it outside this afternoon. Even though it's not likely, a few downpours could develop this afternoon.