Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announces 42nd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announces 42nd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament
By Felicia Michelle | June 20, 2019 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 4:14 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is set to host the 42nd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament from July 12-14 at Cargill Park.

The event is a National Softball Tournament, sanctioned by the American Softball Association.

The Home Run Derby will kick off the weekend on Friday, July 12, followed by a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.

Tournament play will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14.

“The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is once again excited to partner with the Sickle Cell Softball Tournament along with the City of Shreveport,” stated Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

For information on how to register your team for the tournament email nwlascdaa@bellsouth.net.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.