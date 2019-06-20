Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announces 42nd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is set to host the 42nd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament from July 12-14 at Cargill Park.
The event is a National Softball Tournament, sanctioned by the American Softball Association.
The Home Run Derby will kick off the weekend on Friday, July 12, followed by a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.
Tournament play will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14.
“The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is once again excited to partner with the Sickle Cell Softball Tournament along with the City of Shreveport,” stated Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.
For information on how to register your team for the tournament email nwlascdaa@bellsouth.net.
