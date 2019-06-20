Pipeline blowout near Panola County Airport lighting up the sky

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pipeline blowout is reportedly responsible for the red sky some residents are reporting near the airport Wednesday night.
Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake confirms a pipeline blowout near the Panola County Airport. “Basically the line ruptured and ignited the gas. Not technically an explosion but very similar results.”
“The information we have is that it is a pipeline blowout and they now have it shut in on both ends of the blowout. It is in a field near CR 301 on Highway 79 north. Hwy 79 is closed until it is under control,“ Lake said.
Lake said that no injuries were reported, nor was there any report of damage.
A fire official reported that the pipeline was a DCP Midstream transmission line. The line is now isloated and the product is being allowed to burn off. Carthage firefighters responded to the scene but have since been cleared.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.