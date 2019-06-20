Pelicans deal No. 4 pick in massive trade, report says

“It gives David Griffin more flexibility, more options and listen, I don’t think the Pelicans were that enamored with anybody at #4, like a lot of teams in this league. They feel like the player you can get at number eight will probably be similarly graded to the guy you get at number four. They clearly like somebody at number eight but I think more than anything else, this gives them more trade assets because I think he wants to build this roster around Jrue Holiday and Zion Williamson going forward. Now he’s got that flexibility," said Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune.