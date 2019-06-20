OSHA officials responding to scene of roof collapse in Whitehouse area

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County crews are responding to a report of roof collapse in the Whitehouse area.
According to Deputy Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, crews are en route to a roof collapse in the 17700 block of Southpoint Road near Lake Tyler.
Christian reported Whitehouse fire, Troup fire and EMS personnel are en route to the scene. A fire official said representatives of the Occupation Safety and Health Administration are on their way as well.
Details are limited at this time.
