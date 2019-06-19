Much Drier and Hotter Thursday

This weekend, more heat and humidity continue. Saturday’s highs will be around 93 with a 20 percent chance of rain. We’re expecting a mostly dry day so if you have any plans, they should be good to go. Sunday looks to be our better day out of the weekend to seeing wet weather with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows will hang on to the mid 70s. By the start of the work week, we could be tracking rain and storms with a bit of relief from the heat with temperatures in the upper 80s.