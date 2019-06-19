Much Drier and Hotter Thursday

The severe weather has well passed out of the ArkLaTex and has left us with sunnier conditions as well as oppressive heat and humidity.
For the rest of the evening, mostly sunny and dry. Our rain chances will remain at 10 percent for the slim possibility of a pop up shower, however drier air is in place across the coverage area. Highs today will reach the mid 90s for the majority of the ArklaTex with our more northern counties seeing highs remain in the low 90s. The feels like temperatures when you factor in the humidity will feel like the low 100s, some along and south of the I-20 corridor flirting with feels like temperatures near 105.
With the new pattern of weather settling in, more heat and humidity will remain as the main weather story. So, for the start of summer on Friday, highs will reach the low to mid 90s with the chance for isolated wet weather, however, nothing widespread. Overnight lows will remain on the warmer side in the mid 70s.
This weekend, more heat and humidity continue. Saturday’s highs will be around 93 with a 20 percent chance of rain. We’re expecting a mostly dry day so if you have any plans, they should be good to go. Sunday looks to be our better day out of the weekend to seeing wet weather with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows will hang on to the mid 70s. By the start of the work week, we could be tracking rain and storms with a bit of relief from the heat with temperatures in the upper 80s.
