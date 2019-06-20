GU272 descendant speaks about reparations, discussion surrounding the idea

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in nearly a decade, debate on Capitol Hill centered around reparations for slavery.
It came on Juneteenth, a day that commemorates slaves in Texas discovering they had been freed nearly two years after the end of the Civil War.
The debate in Washington, D.C. was largely centered on House Resolution 40, which aims to create a bipartisan commission to study reparations. It’s a resolution in which support is largely along party lines.
"Slavery was reprehensible, it’s indefensible, but reparations present a whole different issue and I believe in personal responsibility and I just don’t think someone today is responsible for what someone else did 150 years ago,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
Jessica Tilson is a descendant of the GU272, a group of 272 slaves that were sold to Louisiana plantations to pay off the debts of Georgetown University and create the institution it is today.
“I’m against reparations because of the whole monetary thing for my ancestors,” Tilson said. “I can’t, but I have heard some good arguments, but we don’t know who to go to.”
She’s not completely against the idea of reparations, rather, she doesn’t understand who would get the money or how it would be distributed.
“If she’s white and her daddy is black, she should get less than me or should we get equal? Say someone, I have white friends in Louisiana. Everyone knows that most people in Louisiana have mulatto ancestors. Does my white friend whose family has been identifying as white the last four years even though she has an enslaved ancestor that was mulatto, should she get money too? Or should it only be ones that identify as black? Well, if we’re basing this off of slavery, she’s going to have to get a piece of the pie also.”
What she really wants is an ear that will listen to suggestions on how to fix the racial inequalities in America.
"It would be nice if they would make a committee that just dealt with, like we have a committee for HUD and housing and environment, it would be nice if they had some committee, an actual committee that dealt with that, hopefully reparations,” she said.
Really, she believes the national discussion going on right now over reparations is just political and will likely disappear once the coming election cycle is over.
“The biggest thing is for us to not drop the ball, to keep the ball in the air, to not drop the ball,” Tilson said. “People at home can figure out. Well I have an idea, so maybe we shouldn’t do it like this. That needs to be the main focus on how to keep this conversation going.”
