Furever Friends - Spartacus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Spartacus is this week’s Furever Friend. He’s a four-month-old Bull Terrier puppy. He’s up-to-date on all his shorts and will be neutered on June 24. His adoption fee will be $125.
We’re told he’s very sociable and would be good for any family.
A family found him at a dumpster when he was just eight-weeks-old. Unfortunately the family couldn’t keep him, so they brought him to Pet Savers.
To learn more about Spartacus or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org
