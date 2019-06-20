Downed trees, flooded roadways reported in East Texas counties following Wednesday’s storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Storm damage has been reported throughout parts of East Texas after storms rolled through Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, they experienced power outages and downed trees during the storms. No major damage has been reported nor have there been any reported injuries. The emergency building was struck by lightning, according to the sheriff’s office, and they have been working to repair it Thursday morning.
In Wood County, some damage was reported in the Winnsboro area. According to Fire Marshal Tully Davidson, one house did sustain storm damage while most of the other reported damage were fallen trees.
The Camp County Sheriff’s Office reported various roadways in the county are closed due to flooding and downed trees.
In Greenville, several barricades have been placed along with road closures in the downtown area. According to the Greenville Police Department, crews are still clearing downed trees and power lines in the area. The National Weather Service reported possible tornado damage, including destroyed and torn roofs, was found in the area.
Crews worked throughout the night in Sulphur Springs removing fallen trees from the roadway. According to the city, residents can bring fallen tree limbs and other storm debris to the spring cleanup site, located a quarter mile east of Flowserve.
The Franklin County sheriff reported they had lots of downed trees in the area, including one that fell on top of a house. Fortunately no injuries were reported.
Crews are working to restore power throughout East Texas as thousands of customers remain without power. For the latest on the power outages, click here.
