Commissioner of Insurance warns of genetic testing scheme targeting Medicare beneficiaries

A BBB investigator was able to watch a training webinar presented by the man’s company. The presenter told viewers they could not entice anyone to take the test by giving them either money or a gift to participate. He said the company could not use the word “free” when promoting the screenings but rather refer to it as a “no cost” screening since insurance will be billed for the tests. Webinar attendees were told to “dress to impress” and to always “wear a badge.”