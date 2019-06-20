BPSO deputy’s home ‘total loss’ following storm; thankful for his life

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is thankful he’s alive this morning after a storm tore his home apart followings storms on Thursday morning.
Deputy Carl Jones says he couldn’t believe his eyes after he saw what was left of his home.
“All I could say is 'thank you Jesus for saving my life because all this devastation around me,” Jones said. “I could of not been here today. I mean, it’s just devastating.”
Jones said his roof was completely torn from his home.
“My whole roof is off my house, my whole front porch is off,” Jones said. “It’s just a total loss.”
Crews remain in Bossier Parish, some walking home to home to make sure residents are okay.
