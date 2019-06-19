Woman accused of setting fire to the house she was renting

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Webster Parish woman is accused of setting fire to the house she was renting.
Tammy Carter Eason, 54, of Springhill, remains in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility.
She was booked there the night of June 14 on one count of arson with intent to defraud.
The house fire occurred the evening of June 10 in the 400 block of SE Fourth Street in Springhill.
Deputies with the Louisiana fire marshal’s office report finding evidence that someone had set fire to the house at multiple points on the structure.
A warrant for Eason’s arrest was issued after authorities interviewed her and witnesses.
Eason, whom booking records show also goes by Tammy Faye Miller and Tammy M. Carter, also was wanted for allegedly violating her probation in Texas.
Meantime, the Louisiana fire marshal’s office says its investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
