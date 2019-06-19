Strong Storms Possible This Evening

This Evening: So far, models indicate after 4pm is when a few storms start to move into the northwestern portion of the arklatex along and north of the I-30 corridor. That will push further along the I-20 corridor and south late this evening and into the overnight hours. Most of the area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather, which is a level 3 out of 5. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is on the low end, however, not zero so stay weather aware for this evening.