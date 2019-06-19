Strong Storms Possible This Evening

Good Afternoon. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued because of the strong to severe storms expected later this evening. This afternoon will be hot and humid, plus mostly sunny. This will aid in the development of potentially stronger storms later this evening and in the overnight hours.
Today: Highs will top out at or near 94 degrees in the ArkLaTex with mostly sunny conditions. As we add in the humidity, the feels like temperatures will feel much hotter with heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to 105 degrees. Although we are not under any heat advisories, make sure to be careful and stay hydrated if you’re outside for an extended amount of time.
This Evening: So far, models indicate after 4pm is when a few storms start to move into the northwestern portion of the arklatex along and north of the I-30 corridor. That will push further along the I-20 corridor and south late this evening and into the overnight hours. Most of the area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather, which is a level 3 out of 5. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is on the low end, however, not zero so stay weather aware for this evening.
Thursday: Thursday morning could see a left-over shower or storm, but the rest of day will stay hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
For the start of summer on Friday, heat and humidity the main story with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat will carry on into the weekend, but on Sunday rain chances are on the rise with highs at and near 90.
Remember to stay weather aware and make sure you have a way to get alerts.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
