Storm damage, power outages reported in the ArkLaTex

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Residents have reported some storm damages following a line of storms that moving through the ArkLaTex.
Harrsion County Sheriff Tom McCool says deputies are heading to the Nesbitt area following reports of a tornado.
The Sheriff adds that a volunteer firefighter’s home sustained significant damage from either a tornado or strong winds.
No injuries are reported as of 6:50 a.m.
As of 7:30 a.m. the number of SWEPCO customers without power are as follows:
- Total: 26,159
- Shreveport-Bossier: 4,193
- Marshall: 5,813
- Longview: 7,530
- Stonewall: 2,746
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates
