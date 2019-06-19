Storm damage, power outages reported in the ArkLaTex

RAW: Lightning races through skies over Maud, Texas
By KSLA Digital Team | June 19, 2019 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 7:31 AM

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Residents have reported some storm damages following a line of storms that moving through the ArkLaTex.

Harrsion County Sheriff Tom McCool says deputies are heading to the Nesbitt area following reports of a tornado.

The Sheriff adds that a volunteer firefighter’s home sustained significant damage from either a tornado or strong winds.

No injuries are reported as of 6:50 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m. the number of SWEPCO customers without power are as follows:

  • Total: 26,159
  • Shreveport-Bossier: 4,193
  • Marshall: 5,813
  • Longview: 7,530
  • Stonewall: 2,746

