SporTran holding back to school drive all summer long

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -As kids enjoy summer — SporTran is already thinking about the upcoming school year.
The transit system is currently holding a back to school supply drive. They are looking for items like paper, pencils, pens, crayons, backpacks and other things children will need for school.
“(We want to make sure) that child doesn’t have to worry about their first day when they get that list or their parents don’t have to worry about them actually having their school supplies,” said Director of Customer Engagement Youlanda James.
You can drop off supplies at SporTran’s main office on 115 Jack Wells Boulevard, their intermodal terminal on 1237 Murphy Street, and at Unique Nail Boutique on 8930 Kingston Road in Shreveport. If you drop off supplies at the boutique you will receive a discount on services.
Donation sites will be accepting supplies until Aug. 5.
On Thursday, June 20, SporTran will also be hosting its annual Dump the Pump event. The encourage the community to leave their cars at home and ride their buses which will be free all day long.
They will also be holding a carnival over at the intermodal terminal. There will be plenty of free activities and games for children to enjoy and they also will collect items there for their back to school drive.
“If it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t be where we are now,” James said. “We appreciate them coming to ride the transit, and anything that we can do to be of any kind of service to them, we’re here for them.”
The carnival will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
