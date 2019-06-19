SPD seeks identity of suspect wanted for restaurant burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspected wanted for allegedly burglarizing a restaurant on the 400 block of Kings Highway on May, 22.
Police have released this surveillance video from the restaurant of the suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone who knows the identity of this suspect to please contact the Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockmeup.org, or on their mobile app, P3Tips.
