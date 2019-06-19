Shreveport youth boxers head to Boxing Junior Olympics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Youth Boxing Club is sending three fighters to Madison, Wisconsin for the Boxing Junior Olympics. The event is from June 23-29th, with multiple weight classes and age groups.
According to Head Coach Donny Jackson, all of the fighters headed to nationals have won state championships to qualify.
The Shreveport Youth Boxing Club currently trains 45 youth boxers of various ages. This also includes 10 female boxers.
“With all the violence in the city we want to help give these kids a positive outlook,” said Jackson. “Some of our kids one day hope to box in college and go professional.”
To learn more about the Shreveport Youth Boxing Club, please contact Coach Donny Jackson at (318) 344-3324.
