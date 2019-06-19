Putting Benny to work: A Taking Back Our Streets update on Benny Brown

Six time Emmy-nominated anchor, Domonique Benn anchors KSLA News 12 at 5, 6, and 10 PM, Monday through Friday. Domonique has worked in newsrooms in Mississippi, Georgia, and Virginia. The University of Florida graduate has a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications-News and a minor in English with a concentration in African American Literature. Since coming to KSLA News 12 in November 2010, Domonique has worked on several investigative reports. Her report on "Protective Orders" shined the light on domestic violence and an alarming number of murder suicides in Shreveport/Bossier. The report also caught the eyes of state lawmakers who are brainstorming ways to make laws tougher for those who violate protective orders. Another one of her special assignments included a challenge to 12 viewers to get healthier. She created the Knock It Off Challenge and brought in nutrition specialists and fitness experts to help the group lose weight. At the end of the 12 week journey, the group had lost more than 260 pounds.