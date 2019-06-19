NWS survey team finds evidence of tornado track in ETX

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport says that a survey team in East Texas has found some evidence of a tornado track during their preliminary investigation
The crews traveled to Harrison County to investigate damages from Wednesday morning’s severe storms that happened shortly after sunrise.
The track was found just west of Nesbitt.
Also found was straight-line wind damage scattered across Harrison County and Marshall in particular.
Results will be shared later on Wednesday afternoon as surveys are completed.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.