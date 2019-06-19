Man wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say they have warrants to arrest a man in connection with a shooting.
It happened June 11 at Fox Creek Apartments, police Cpl Marcus Hines said.
The complex is in the 1100 block of West 70th Street and just east of Mansfield Road.
George Dickey, 54, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated property damage, police say.
He stands 6′4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the Dickey or the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
