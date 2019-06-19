LSU lands commitment from defensive tackle in Alabama

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU appears to be all-in on defensive tackles this week. On Monday, Coach Ed Orgeron landed a commitment from Ehret DT Patrick Jenkins. On Tuesday, DT Eric Taylor committed to the Tigers.
Taylor is a 4-star recruit from Trussville, Alabama. According to Rivals, Taylor is 6′5″, 285 pounds. The Alabama native is the 21st best defensive tackle in the country.
He’s the 19th commitment for LSU’s 2020 class. Below is LSU’s entire 2020 class.
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recruits
Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama
Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland
Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas
Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
