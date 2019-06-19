First Alert Weather Day: ENHANCED risk of severe weather Wednesday night

The threat of severe weather has increased for most of the ArklaTex. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather extends from just south of I-20 to just north of I-30. This is the area that will have the greatest threat of severe weather this evening and tonight. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather that extends just north and south of the ENHANCED risk. The storms should weaken as they approach the I-20 corridor this evening and tonight. The I-30 corridor and points just south will likely have the greatest threat of severe weather this evening and tonight. Keep in mind, an ENHANCED risk is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, so there is a medium threat of severe weather.