First Alert Weather Day: ENHANCED risk of severe weather Wednesday night

Today has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for more strong to severe storms this evening and overnight.
Despite the clouds, rain and severe storms this morning, the atmosphere will likely reload this afternoon and be able to support more strong to severe storms this evening and tonight. Typically, when clouds and rain develop before the threat of severe weather materializes it stabilizes the atmosphere. The clouds and rain either use up the storm energy or prevent storm energy forming in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, this is probably not going to be the case today. With increasing sunshine this afternoon and hot and humid air in place, the atmosphere will be able to recover. The graphic below shows a lot of storm energy will be in place by 6PM today.
The threat of severe weather has increased for most of the ArklaTex. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather extends from just south of I-20 to just north of I-30. This is the area that will have the greatest threat of severe weather this evening and tonight. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather that extends just north and south of the ENHANCED risk. The storms should weaken as they approach the I-20 corridor this evening and tonight. The I-30 corridor and points just south will likely have the greatest threat of severe weather this evening and tonight. Keep in mind, an ENHANCED risk is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, so there is a medium threat of severe weather.
The main threats this evening and tonight will be strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. There is a medium threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail. There is even the potential for wind gusts over 70 mph and hail greater than 2″. The tornado threat will likely remain very low. Depending on how things develop, there could be a small window for a low tornado threat.
With more locally heavy rainfall possible, there will be the potential for flooding and flash flooding, especially in flood prone or low-lying areas. Another widespread 0.5-1.5″ of rain will be possible. There is the potential for a heavier axis of rain to develop. This is where another 2-4″ of rain will be possible.
More storms will start to fire up along a cold front just north of the ArkLaTex around 4PM this afternoon. These storms will slowly drop to the southeast this evening and overnight. Here’s the very latest timing with FutureTrack:
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be your First Alert on the potential for severe weather this evening and tonight. They will have hourly updates on the KSLA First Alert Weather app throughout the day.
