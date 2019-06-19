First Alert: Tracking rain and storms this morning and later today - tonight

Good morning! A line of strong storms is racing across east across OK and TX this morning. Even though they should weaken, these storms could still impact the northern half of the ArkLaTex this morning. A strong storm capable of strong wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning will be possible. Temperature-wise, this morning is warm and muggy. Most places are in the low to mid 70s. Places that see rain this morning will be a little cooler.
Most of this afternoon is going to be hot and humid. Highs will range from the upper 80s north of I-20 to the low to mid 90s along and south of I-20. Max heat indices along and south of the I-20 corridor could approach 105 degrees. This borderline is dangerous heat, so you don't want to over do it outside in the heat of the day.
More storms will start to fire up along a cold just north of the ArkLaTex around 4PM this afternoon. These storms will slowly drop to the southeast this evening and overnight. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms late today and tonight. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather along and north of the I-20 corridor. The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. There is even the potential for hail larger than quarter in size. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be secondary concerns. Depending on how things develop, there could be a small window for a low tornado threat. Overall, the threat of tornadoes will likely remain very low.
The storms will start to wrap up late tonight through Thursday morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s north of I-30 to the low to mid 70s south of I-20.
A stray shower or storm could linger into Thursday afternoon. Overall, Thursday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Max heat indices could top 100 degrees. Summer officially begins on Friday and it's definitely going to feel like it. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
The start of the weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the heat of the day. Scattered showers and storms will return on Sunday. Because of the clouds and rain, Sunday might not be as hot. Highs will only be near 90 degrees.
A little more wet weather will be possible early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Have a great day and make sure to stay cool and weather aware.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.