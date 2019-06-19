First Alert: Tracking rain and storms this morning and later today - tonight

More storms will start to fire up along a cold just north of the ArkLaTex around 4PM this afternoon. These storms will slowly drop to the southeast this evening and overnight. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms late today and tonight. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather along and north of the I-20 corridor. The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. There is even the potential for hail larger than quarter in size. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be secondary concerns. Depending on how things develop, there could be a small window for a low tornado threat. Overall, the threat of tornadoes will likely remain very low.