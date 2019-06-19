DPSO deputy arrested for sexual conduct with woman in custody

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested on a warrant for Malfeasance and Sexual Battery, due to sexual conduct with a person in custody.
Back on June 4, the office received information of possible improper actions of an employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and subsequently terminated, for policy violations.
A joint investigation between DPSO and Louisiana State Police found that former Deputy Joseph P. Procell arrested a woman for an out of state warrant. During the transport of the individual to the correctional facility, it is believed that Procell coerced her to perform a sexual act, in exchange for leniency.
On June 19, Procell was arrested by Sheriff Jayson Richardson. He is currently housed in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.
