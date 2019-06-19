Commemorating and celebrating the history of Juneteenth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Celebrations are taking place across the United States for Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865 Union soldiers came to Galveston, Texas with news that the civil war was over and those enslaved were free. The celebration of the slaves’ newly found freedom is still held today.
The occasion marks an important milestone in the struggle towards equality and freedom for all.
Although Juneteenth is relatively unmentioned in traditional education about slavery in the United States. Shreveport NAACP President Lloyd Thompson says its a part of our complete American history and be celebrated by all. He adds that it’s our responsibility to teach the next generation.
“Take a few minutes in your own home and teach young folks about what happened after 1865. After we got out of slavery and how that affects the entire country now as a whole,” says Thompson.
