16-year-old to be tried as an adult, charged with attempted murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced that District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. has decided to prosecute a 16-year-old as an adult following an attempted homicide in early 2019.
Omarion Bradley, 16, is charged with attempted second-degree murder following the attack on 18-year-old Malachi Bates.
Authorities say that Bradley traveled from Houston, Texas and went to Bates’ home with Letaureion Temple, to take Bates to a party. Later that night, it’s alleged that Bradley shot Bates approximately 10 times near the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Lucky Street.
Bates survived the attack.
If convicted, Bradley faces a sentence of of imprisonment at hard labor for not less than ten nor more than 50 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
