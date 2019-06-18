Work on new Jimmie Davis Bridge could start in late 2020 or early 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A long-awaited bridge project slowly is approaching the start of construction.
But the exact timing still is not finalized for the onset of work on a new Jimmie Davis Bridge, which connects the southern portions of Shreveport and Bossier City.
It has been three years since Louisiana scrapped the idea to repair and improve the span and, instead, decided to build another bridge.
And while there is no official timetable for the start of construction, we’re now at least getting a better idea of when work could get underway.
District 5 Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell recently told a community group that he spoke with David North, the engineer administrator for the Louisiana highway department’s District 4, about the bridge project.
Campbell said he was informed that bridge construction could get underway as early as the very end of 2020 or at least early in 2021.
The benefit of a new bridge is enormous, he said.
"How much difference will it make? Day and night. Day and night."
It's going to be two bridges, one for coming in, and the other for going out. And the new bridge will have places for pedestrians and bicyclists.
A new Jimmie Davis Bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion during rush hour.
That's great news for the business community, according Bossier School Board President Shane Cheatham.
“As a resident of south Bossier and business owner in south Bossier and being a Realtor, I think it’s a very vital part of, you know, getting people to and from Shreveport to Bossier. And that bridge is getting more dangerous by the day.”
Erin Buchanan, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, cautioned that construction could start late in 2020 but is far more likely to get underway in 2021.
Campbell added that a new Jimmie Davis Bridge also is expected to serve as an engine for economic development in this area.
“North Bossier’s growing, Haughton’s growing. South Bossier is not growing like it should grow. And one of the reasons we were talking about is the bridge.”
An estimated 25,000 vehicles cross the bridge every single day.
With construction expected to take several years, motorists who use the bridge will experience some major inconveniences until the project - estimated to cost at least $80 million - wraps up.
