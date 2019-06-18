United We Give, United We Live blood drive starts on Thursday

United We Give, United We Live blood drive starts on Thursday
By KSLA Digital Team | June 18, 2019 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 10:49 AM

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - When’s the last time you gave blood?

The Annual United We Give, United We Live blood drive will kick off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the following locations:

  • 8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
  • 1523 Doctor’s Drive, Bossier City
  • 4020 Summerhill Road, Texarkana

Donors have a chance to give throughout the day until 7 p.m. Thursday night

Those wishing to donate on Friday can do so from 8 a.m to 7 p.m.

For those who can’t make it during the week, donations can be done from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on donating, visit www.lifeshare.org.

