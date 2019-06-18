Teenage girl shot; police on hunt for teenage boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for the person who shot a 15-year-old girl.
The teenager was shot about 2:31 p.m. Tuesday near Suntan at Dollarway streets in South Shreveport, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Investigators have not said what they think led to the shooting.
But police tell KSLA News 12 that they are looking for a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.
Authorities also tell KSLA News 12 that the wounded girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and should be okay.
