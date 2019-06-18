Shreveport police trying to identify alleged thieves

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone was caught on camera stealing several items from a Shreveport business earlier this month, authorities say.
Now investigators are circulating images from surveillance cameras in hopes you can help identify the two females they think are responsible.
The theft occurred June 8 at Boot Barn in the 6500 block of Youree Drive.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the people in the photographs or who knows anything about the theft to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
