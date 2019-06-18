Shreveport-Bossier Tourist Bureau seeking feedback about bringing in bikes and water taxis

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -There could be new options soon for you to get around the Shreveport-Bossier area.
The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau is currently looking for feedback to see if people would like a bike share program and water taxis for the area.
“Now is a good time,” said President Stacy Brown. “Especially with summer (here). People are thinking about getting out and about and (we want to know) what are things that they would like to do."
Brown says they are looking to find out details about where people would like to ride bikes, how much they would pay and how often they would use the bikes as well as the water taxi.
They are hoping to hear not only from residents but also from visitors as well and believes these two things would benefit local businesses and attractions.
“Sci-Port and the aquarium, those are are organizations that have to have local and visitor support,” Brown said. “So really with the bikes and the taxis that would also be something that would need not only visitor support but local support as well.”
Brown says the water taxi would be a private venture so it wouldn’t be paid for with public dollars. The bike share program is something companies are interested in sponsoring, and she says they are opportunities for them to apply for grants.
Brown believes the bike share program wouldn’t be a big investment from the city or with tax payer money.
Most locals like the idea of adding bikes and a water taxi to the area.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Pat Ginn. “It would bring more people into downtown Shreveport, and I think it needs that.”
“Downtown has changed in the past ten years,” said Christian Burney. “It’s a lot more people friendly I guess for a lack of better terms so yeah sure, why not.”
However — some have reservations.
“I feel it would help, but first thing they need to do is clean up downtown because I feel like tourists don’t feel like they can come downtown with all the shootings,” said Emily Cecil.
Brown says the survey will be up for a few more weeks, but so far they’ve gotten good feedback.
