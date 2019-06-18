Man sentenced to 10 years for killing Lincoln Parish K-9 officer

By Shellie Sylvestri | June 18, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:15 AM

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The man accused of killing Lincoln Parish K-9 officer, Sergeant Boco will spend 10 years in prison. That’s the maximum penalty for killing a K-9 officer.

Vincent Dewayne Roberson, 59 (Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
Vincent Roberson was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals last week.

Boco was shot and killed last August as he was helping Lincoln Parish deputies find Roberson in the woods. Roberson was on the run after being accused of shooting his girlfriend in Monroe.

On Roberson’s arrest, Major Stephen Williams with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said, “We’re glad to have this situation resolved. We miss our dog. Glad to have it all behind us.”

