KSLA wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday that KSLA News 12 is the recipient of a 2019 National Edward R. Murrow Award.
The award, which is among the most respected journalism awards in the world, recognizes KSLA’s multimedia coverage of important local stories last year — such as Louisiana’s budget crisis and reporting on violent crime statistics in the city.
“Our team, in the newsroom, has such a passion for telling great stories. It is very rewarding to see them honored nationally for what they work hard to do every day,” said KSLA Vice-President and General Manager Joe Sciortino.
Anchor Domonique Benn’s coverage of the Shreveport police chief transition and weekly series ‘Taking Back Our Streets,’ stories from Anchor Doug Warner’s weekly series ‘The Good Stuff’ and Alert Center reporter Christian Piekos’ unique reports from the state legislature, all contributed to the award.
Multi-Platform Content Manager Blane Skiles outlined the broadcast and digital collaboration of our coverage on television, the website and social media.
KSLA News Director Jayne Ruben said the award is humbling. “I am incredibly honored to have the work of my team recognized with such a prestigious award. Finding and telling meaningful, relevant stories on issues that matter to people in our community is our mission every day and that’s what great journalism is about,” said Ruben.
The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.
In April, the organization awarded KSLA with four Regional Murrow Awards for Excellence in Sound, Multimedia Storytelling and Sound, Hard News and Sports Reporting.
